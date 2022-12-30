Inishowen MD cathaoirleach outlines his priorities for 2023

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says while the overarching priority for 2023 will be to finally secure real progress in the quest to secure redress for those whose homes are affected by defective blocks, there are a lot of positive things happening on the peninsula.

Cllr Paul Canning says the recent launch of a five year tourism development strategy, aligned with the progression of regeneration plans in Carndonagh, Buncrana and elsewhere augers well for the future.

He says a lot of that progress is down to the cooperation between the nine Inishowen councillors.

First, he stressed the importance of progress on the defective blocks issue……….