Irish Water investigating supply issues in Dungloe

Irish Water says it is currently investigating reports of a supply disruption in Dungloe and surrounding areas.

No further details have been given, and there is no indication as to when the issues may be resolved.

Meanwhile, local Councillor Michael Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has repeated his belief that there is a serious issue with the Treatment Plant in Lettermacaward. He says after a three month boil water notice, people have been without water on three different occasions for the last number of weeks, and there are still families in that area who are without supplies.

He says Donegal County Council’s local water staff should be taking the lead on this, but since the council decoupled from Irish Water, that’s no longer the situation.