Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

LUH reports ‘significant pressure’ in Emergency Department

In a statement this afternoon, Letterkenny University Hospital says there were 144 attendances at the Emergency Department yesterday, and as of 2pm today, there are 31 patients awaiting admission in ED.

All available beds are in use, and the hospital is making every effort to discharge patients who are ready to go home.

People who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority in the ED, with the hospital warning those who do not require urgent care will be waiting longer.

Where possible, people are being urged to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the GP out of hours service, in the first instance.

The hospital is also dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu across eight wards or departments.  LUH is currently treating 48 COVID- 19 patients, with a further 28 patients being treated for flu and 4 for RSV.

Statement in full –

Media Statement

Letterkenny University Hospital remains under significant pressure

30 December 2022

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) remains under significant pressure as a result of high attendances along with COVID-19 and flu outbreaks at the hospital.

There were 144 attendances at the Emergency Department yesterday, Thursday 29 December. As of 2pm today there are 31 patients awaiting admission in ED.  Many of those attending need to be admitted for ongoing treatment which is leading to pressure on bed availability. 

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

LUH is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department.

People who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority. Those who do not require urgent care will be waiting longer.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the GP out of hours service, in the first instance. 

The hospital is also dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu across eight wards or departments.  LUH is currently treating 48 COVID- 19 patients, with a further 28 patients being treated for flu and 4 for RSV.

Restricted visitor access remains for outbreak wards. To arrange a visit to these wards, please contact the ward manager in advance.

Given the pressures on the hospital, we are appealing to the public not visit the hospital if you have any symptoms of flu or COVID-19 or feel unwell.

Visitors are asked to follow all infection precaution measures including cleaning hands regularly during their time in the hospital, wear a mask and do not use the patient toilets on wards or en-suites.

 

