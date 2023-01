St Canice’s of Dungiven are the Ulster Club Minor Championship winners after they beat Four Masters 2-07 to 1-08 in Belfast.

At halftime the Derry champions trailed by a point but battled back to take the lead late in the second half with Padraig Haran scoring the crucial goal on 59 minutes.

Dungiven joint manager Darrell O’Kane spoke with Michael McMullan after the game…