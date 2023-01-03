The Nine ’til Noon Show – Dr. Joe Kelly & the releasing of State Papers

Historian Dr. Joe Kelly talks to Greg about the releasing of State Records. Every year State records are made available in January under the National Archives Act, 1986. Dr. Kelly gives Greg a debrief of what came out this year.
