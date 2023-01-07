Call for people to get Covid-19 booster as health services remain under pressure

The vaccination programme lead in Donegal has called on people to get their second booster vaccine as the ongoing surge of winter viruses is putting the county’s health services under unprecedented pressure.

The North West region is seeing a significant rise in respiratory infections including flu and Covid-19.

Sinead McConnell, General Manager of the Covid Vaccination Programme HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo says the surge in viruses has occurred earlier than predicted.

She is encouraging all 18 to 49 years to get their second Covid-19 booster dose as clinics are being held in Donegal throughout the month of January…