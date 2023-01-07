Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Call for people to get Covid-19 booster as health services remain under pressure

The vaccination programme lead in Donegal has called on people to get their second booster vaccine as the ongoing surge of winter viruses is putting the county’s health services under unprecedented pressure.

The North West region is seeing a significant rise in respiratory infections including flu and Covid-19.

Sinead McConnell, General Manager of the Covid Vaccination Programme HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo says the surge in viruses has occurred earlier than predicted.

She is encouraging all 18 to 49 years to get their second Covid-19 booster dose as clinics are being held in Donegal throughout the month of January…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG-20220217-WA0018
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of an Executive is causing more stress for cancer patients – MLA Ciara Ferguson

7 January 2023
vaccine1]
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for people to get Covid-19 booster as health services remain under pressure

7 January 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minor collision at Glenswilly junction prompts road improvements

7 January 2023
324471620_722840539521741_7307880815466787909_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane issue appeal over missing girl (11)

6 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

IMG-20220217-WA0018
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of an Executive is causing more stress for cancer patients – MLA Ciara Ferguson

7 January 2023
vaccine1]
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for people to get Covid-19 booster as health services remain under pressure

7 January 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minor collision at Glenswilly junction prompts road improvements

7 January 2023
324471620_722840539521741_7307880815466787909_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane issue appeal over missing girl (11)

6 January 2023
Drink driving
News, Top Stories

37 drivers in Donegal arrested during December for driving under the influence

6 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday January 6th

6 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube