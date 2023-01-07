Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Harps commercial manager outlines some of the close season activities

Aidan Campbell. Photo Finn Harps

Finn Harps will be back in action in less than six weeks time and the close season has seen a lot of activity at the Donegal club.

New manager Dave Rodgers has brought in a number of key figures around him and having been given a four year contract long terms plans are being put in place to push the club forward once again following the disappointment of being relegated from the Premier Division last season.

Aidan Campbell, the club’s Commercial and Marketing Manager, spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport about some of the behind the scenes business done during the last few weeks, and the signing of players, as well as a fans’ forum in Ballybofey next Wednesday at 7.00 pm…

