Institute on a scoring spree, but Dergview are thumped in Irish Cup

The three north-west sides in the Irish Cup has mixed fortunes in the first round.

Institute fired four past Annagh, with the goals coming from Shaun Doherty, Cormac Burke, Jack McFeely and teenage forward Orrin McLaughlin.

Dergview made the trip to Belfast where they found Premier Division side Crusaders too hot too handle.

The north Belfast side led 1-0 at the break through Dean Ebbe and he went on to complete his hat-trick as they won out 6-0 winners in the end.

Coleraine had to come from a goal down before beating Loughgall 3-1. Former Institute and Derry City player Michael McCrudden was among the scorers.

The draw for the last 16 is below. Institute will host Ballyclare Comrades while Coleraine’s reward is a trip to face Cliftonville.