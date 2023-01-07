Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Institute on a scoring spree, but Dergview are thumped in Irish Cup

The three north-west sides in the Irish Cup has mixed fortunes in the first round.

Institute fired four past Annagh, with the goals coming from Shaun Doherty, Cormac Burke, Jack McFeely and teenage forward Orrin McLaughlin.

Dergview made the trip to Belfast where they found Premier Division side Crusaders too hot too handle.

The north Belfast side led 1-0 at the break through Dean Ebbe and he went on to complete his hat-trick as they won out 6-0 winners in the end.

Coleraine had to come from a goal down before beating Loughgall 3-1. Former Institute and Derry City player Michael McCrudden was among the scorers.

The draw for the last 16 is below.  Institute will host Ballyclare Comrades while Coleraine’s reward is a trip to face Cliftonville.

20230104_201146
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 4ú Eanáir le Colm Ferriter

7 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

7 January 2023
grit map jan 7th
Top Stories, News

Several Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

7 January 2023
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Over 100 people homeless in North West following latest figures

7 January 2023
