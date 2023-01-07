Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Lack of an Executive is causing more stress for cancer patients – MLA Ciara Ferguson

 

A Derry MLA says the lack of an Executive is causing more stress for cancer patients as Northern Ireland cancer waiting times are now worst on record.

New figures have revealed that cancer treatment times continue to miss their target by a staggering 58 percent as under 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral from a GP.

Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson has hit out the DUP for failing to form an Executive which prevents the government from putting measures in place to reduce the waiting times.

She says the waiting times add unnecessary stress to patients and families..

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday January 6th

6 January 2023

