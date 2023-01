Safety works are set to be carried out at the Glenswilly Chapel Junction following a minor collision over the Christmas period.

The Council’s Road Maintenance Team is set to begin work there next week to widen the corner and pipe and stone the ditch.

During the recent cold spell, there was a collision on the road which highlighted the urgent need for safety works.

Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly says it is a busy road and these works will make it safer for all road users..