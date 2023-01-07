Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Over 100 people homeless in North West following latest figures

The Housing Minister needs to act urgently to increase the supply of social, cost rental and affordable homes.

That’s the call from Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan who’s describing the homeless figures as a ‘disaster.’

Over 11,500 people are living in emergency accommodation, a rise of over a quarter on this time last year and another new record figure nationwide.

In the North West there are now 104 adults accessing homeless services, with 46 people in emergency accommodation in counties Donegal and Leitrim.

