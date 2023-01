Donegal County Council has announced that a number of roads in the county will be gritted early tomorrow morning.

The announcement comes alongside a status yellow weather warning for high winds expected today and overnight into Sunday morning.

The updated gritting map is available here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

And a full list of the routes that will be covered from 5am on Sunday morning is below: