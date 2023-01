A status yellow wind warning for five counties, including County Donegal, has just begun this morning.

The alert which also covers counties Kerry, Clare, Galway and Mayo will be in place until 8am tomorrow.

Winds will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts, which could cause localised wave overtopping.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says some coastal areas could experience winds over 100 km/h: