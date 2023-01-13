21.7% more people on the Live Register in Donegal

All counties saw an increase in the number of people on the Live Register in the year to December, with a year on year increase of over 21% in Donegal.

The seasonally adjusted total was 185,700.

In Donegal, there were 9,824 people signing on at the end of last month, a 21% increase on the December 2021 figure. That compares to a year on year increase nationally of 12.7%.

The largest number signing on was in the Letterkenny Social Welfare Office, with 2,521 people on the register.

There were 1,831 people signing on in Inishowen, while in Ballybofey and the Finn Valley, there were 1,221 people signing on.

There were 1,135 people on the register in Ballyshannon, 658 in Killybegs, 610 in Donegal and 562 in Dunfanaghy.