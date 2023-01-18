HIQA carries out inspections at six centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

HIQA has published reports on six inspections carried out at designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal. In total, the centres catered for 17 residences at the time of the inspections in August, September and October of last year.

The six inspections in the county were part of a review of all such centres in Donegal due to concerns about overall governance and oversight of HSE centres, in light of the findings of the Brandon Report.

Some non-compliances were noted in four of the centres, all of which have been addressed.

The first of the inspections took place at Riverwalk Respite House, where two residents were living on a full time basis. No non-compliances were noted.

The Riverwalk Respite Report can be viewed HERE

At Railway View, where three residents are based, the centre was found to be non-compliant in the area of Training and Staff Development. The report notes those issues have been addressed.

The Railway View Report can be viewed HERE

At Finnside, a three resident facility, no non-compliances were noted.

The Finnside Report can be viewed HERE

At Edencrest and Cloghan Flat, there was non-compliance in the area of Training and Staff Development. Again, that has since been addressed.

The Edencrest & Cloghan Flat Report can be read HERE

The six resident Dreenan Ard Greine Court was found to be non compliant in the area of notification of incidents, an issue which has since been addressed.

The Dreenan Ard Greine Court report can be read HERE

At the three resident Cloghan centre, non-compliances were noted in both Governance and Management and notification of incidents. Again, the issues have been addressed.

The Cloghan report can be read HERE