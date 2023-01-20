Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy calls on Coillte to halt sale of land

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Coillte to halt the sale of thousands of hectares of private land in rural communities.

Sinn Fein Deputy Pearse Doherty voiced his opposition to a proposed afforestation agreement between Coillte and the UK-based private investment fund Gresham House.

The proposed agreement would see Coillte manage up to 12,000ha of forest in Ireland, while the investment fund receives the grants and premia offered by the state under the national forestry programme.

Deputy Doherty has called on Coillte to halt the sale to explore alternatives while Tanaiste Michael Martin says there will be no sell of land..

