Castlefin Celtic will be in action against Limerick side Ballynanty Rovers in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday.

Ballynanty have reached the final of this competition on three occasions.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore, Castlefin manager Raymond Foy (pictured) knows it will be a stern test, but his side has been in good form recently and despite the weather preparations have gone pretty well.