Tyrone suffered a 12 point defeat to Derry in the McKenna Cup final in the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.

3-11 to 1-05 was how it finished in favour of the reigning Ulster Champions.

Darren McCurry’s goal had Tyrone level half way into the second half but three goals in the final 15 minutes saw Derry run out convincing winners.

Tyrone joint manager, Brian Dooher spoke with the media after the game…