Derry won the McKenna Cup on Saturday evening thanks to a 3-11 to 1-05 victory over Tyrone.

Shane McGuigan, Oisin McWilliams and Niall O’Donnell netted goals for the Oakleaf county with Darren Curry raising the green flag for Tyrone.

It is Derry’s first McKenna Cup win since 2011.

Michael McMullan has the full time report from the Athletic Grounds…