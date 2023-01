Derry got their hands on the McKenna Cup for the first time since 2011 after they beat Tyrone 3-11 to 1-05 in the final on Saturday night.

Second half goals from Oisin McWilliams, Shane McGuigan and Niall O’Donnell helped Rory Gallagher’s men to the trophy.

After the game Derry manager Rory Gallagher spoke with Michael McMullan…