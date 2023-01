All three driving test centres in Donegal had pass rates above the national average of 53% last year.

Buncrana had a pass of 58%, while both Donegal Town and Letterkenny saw 61% of applicants succeed.

The state’s lowest pass rate, 38%, was recorded at Mulhuddart in Dublin, while Ballincollig in County Cork had a pass rate of 75%..

Editor of completecar.ie, Shane O’Donoghue, says the figures suggest there’s a huge variation between urban and rural areas…………