A Buncrana councillor says the housing crisis in Inishowen has never been so acute.

Cllr Jack Murray says there are already long waiting lists for social housing, with the added pressure of homes impacted by defective blocks in the area.

He’s welcoming the 56 new homes being constructed as part of the Rockytown development phase two, with the work set to go to tender in June and commence early next year.

However, Cllr Murray says there’s a lot more to be done.