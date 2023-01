A total of 670 new dwellings were completed in county Donegal in 2022, that’s according to the Central Statistic’s Office, Ireland.

Of the above figure, the following were completed per electorial area.

74 houses were completed in Milford, 66 in the Lifford-Stranorlar electorial area, 110 were in Letterkenny, 152 were in the Donegal electorial area, 133 were in Glenties, 61 were in Buncranna and 74 were in Carndonagh.