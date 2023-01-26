Council to clamp down on illegal parking on Letterkenny’s Sprackburn Drive

Donegal County Council’s Parking Section is to increase enforcement in the Sprackburn Drive area of Letterkenny.

A recent meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District was told that cars parking on the footpath at the junction with High Road often block the vision lines of other drivers, and make getting out of the cul-de-sac unsafe.

In many cases, the car owners are using Letterkenny Credit Union, which is also on that junction.

The issue was raised by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says there is plenty of parking in the area……….