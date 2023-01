The government has been accused of planning to fail when it comes to housing targets.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the consequences are desperate for people.

It’s after figures prepared by the Housing Commission suggest Ireland could need as many as 62,000 new homes a year. The State’s current target to 2030 is 33,000 new homes a year.

Deputy Doherty says the Housing for All targets as not nearly enough: