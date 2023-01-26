Gresham House deal is a ‘corporate takeover’ of a public resource – PBP

The controversial deal to bankroll new forests has been branded a “corporate heist”.
Coillte’s link-up with UK asset manager, Gresham House, will provide up to 200 million euro of the capital needed to create new forests.
Farmers have slammed the move as a “land grab”, with fears that local people in the West and North West may be priced out of the market for land.
A major protest’s being held at the Dáil later aimed at halting the arrangement.
People Before Profit Richard Boyd-Barrett says what’s happening is an outrage……