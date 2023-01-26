Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NoWDOC Clinical Lead says service review and move to new Letterkenny base are not related

The Clinical Lead with the NoWDOC service says the plan to vacate the current Letterkenny base at Oldtown and move to The Hub on Kilmacrennan Road will improve services and facilities for both doctors and patients, and is not linked to the ongoing review of the NoWDOC service.

On the prospect of Caredoc taking over out of hours GP services in Donegal, Dr Martin Coyne said they already provide and manage the GPs who run the service, and the separation between the GPs and the NoWDOC administration can be problematic, partricularly in terms of GDPR.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dr Coyne stressed that GPs want an improved service, and any reduction in hours or facilities would not be acceptable……………..

A longer clip of Doctor Coyne can be heard here, starting with his observations on the proposed Letterkenny move……..

