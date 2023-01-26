Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney during Lebannon visit

The Minister for Defence has told Irish troops in Lebanon that the government is determined that all the facts and circumstances around the attack, which led to the death of Private Sean Rooney, are fully established.

Michael Martin spoke to peacekeepers at Camp Shamrock today. He told them he will meet both the Lebanese Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence, and impress upon them the need to ensure the Lebanese investigation is as thorough and complete as possible.

A wreath was laid by the Tanaiste in memory of Private Rooney.

In addressing UNIFIL peacekeepers at Camp Shamrock today, the Tanaiste paid tribute to the families of those serving who are at home in Ireland: