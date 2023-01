Dep. Pearse Doherty has raised concerns regarding a further rise in mortgage rates.

These hike rates are set to impact thousands of families in Ireland, with some looking at a rise of 8% which equates to an extra €5,000 in interest than they had paid in June 2022.

He has called for government to re-introduce a tailored, targeted, timed-bound mortgage relief for families he says are reaching a breaking point.