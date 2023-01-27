Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Efforts to address dereliction in Donegal gaining pace

Efforts to address dereliction and restore vacant properties in Donegal have been welcomed.

A Vacant Homes Officer and Town Regeneration Officer are expected to be appointed by Donegal County Council in the coming weeks.

To date, 67 applications have been received by the local authority seeking funding to transform town centres and derelict buildings. Meanwhile, a number of applications have been submitted under the Croi Conaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

Cathaorileach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan hopes the funding available will be transformative for the county:

