Highland Radio launches The Community Hero Award

This award is a unique collaboration between Highland Radio and iMotors. The Community Hero Award will honour a neighbour, family, friend, colleague or community supporter who has made an extraordinary contribution within their community.

The award was launched today on the Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes.

The Community Hero will receive a brand new 231 Nissan Qashqai for 12 months.

Nominate someone who you believe is a hero in your community by emailing their name, address, the reason why and your contact details to comments@highlandradio.com or post your nomination to Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Closing date for entries is 22nd February 2023, with the winner announced on the Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes on 24th February.