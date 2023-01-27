Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Homelessness hits new record high nationally with a 9% increase in NW

The number of people homeless in the North West is on the rise.

114 people sought emergency accommodation in the region last month, up 9% when compared to the previous month.

Homelessness in Ireland has hit a new record high.

More than 11,600 people including almost 3,500 children accessed emergency accommodation during December.

According to figures published today by the Department of Housing, 114 adults were homeless in the North West between December 19th – 25th. Of those, 51 sought emergency accommodation in Donegal/ Leitrim, up 10% when compared to November 2022 and 63 in Sligo.

The number of children homeless in the region however, has dropped 29% with 27 children without a home in December.

You can view the full report here

