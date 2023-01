The controversial Coillte deal is very frustrating for everybody, in particular for farmers engaged in forestry.

That’s the view of the IFA over Coillte’s multi-million euro deal with a UK investment firm, to buy up new and existing forestry in Ireland.

It comes after hundreds of protesters held a protest outside Leinster House yesterday calling for it to be reversed.

Irish Farmers Association President Tim Cullinan says it’s unfair for farmers to be excluded……….