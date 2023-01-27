Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Importance of expenses mistakes should not be downplayed – Crossan

 

A Donegal Councillor says the Standards in Public Office Commission needs to use its power more effectively, or seek more powers if necessary.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says while many people may have regarded at the ongoing debate on Minister Pascal Donohoe’s underdeclared expenses a storm in a teacup, this is a very important issue which should not be downplayed.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says like all other councillors, he has to fill out election expenses declarations, as well as an annual statement of interests.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said it’s a responsibility he takes very seriously………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sipo jod
News, Audio, Top Stories

Importance of expenses mistakes should not be downplayed – Crossan

27 January 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

No patients waiting for beds in LUH today

27 January 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 70s dies in Fermanagh fire

27 January 2023
smallAerial View of Inis Mór, Aran Islands, Co Galway_master
News, Top Stories

Locals call for safety barriers on road by cliff edge

27 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

sipo jod
News, Audio, Top Stories

Importance of expenses mistakes should not be downplayed – Crossan

27 January 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

No patients waiting for beds in LUH today

27 January 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 70s dies in Fermanagh fire

27 January 2023
smallAerial View of Inis Mór, Aran Islands, Co Galway_master
News, Top Stories

Locals call for safety barriers on road by cliff edge

27 January 2023
assessment hub
News, Top Stories

HSE confirms plans for NoWDOC Letterkenny move

27 January 2023
mcanespie memorial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Soldier to be sentenced today for manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie

27 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube