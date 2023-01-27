Importance of expenses mistakes should not be downplayed – Crossan

A Donegal Councillor says the Standards in Public Office Commission needs to use its power more effectively, or seek more powers if necessary.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says while many people may have regarded at the ongoing debate on Minister Pascal Donohoe’s underdeclared expenses a storm in a teacup, this is a very important issue which should not be downplayed.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says like all other councillors, he has to fill out election expenses declarations, as well as an annual statement of interests.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said it’s a responsibility he takes very seriously………….