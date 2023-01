Locals on Aran Mor Island have been calling for safety barriers to be put in place on a newly constructed road headed toward the light house that runs along the cliff edge.

Cllr. Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he fully supports this and hopes that the concerns of the residents will be heard.

The councillor further noted that there can be a lot of red tape in matters such as this, but he hopes it won’t take too long, as it is a matter of saving lives…..