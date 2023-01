13 groups in Donegal are to benefit from over €19,000 in funding under the €10 million Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme.

Under the initiative, 238 organisations across the community and voluntary sector nationally will receive a one-off contribution towards their increased energy bills for 2022.

Among those benefiting in Donegal are Amharclann, Gweedore, the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre and White Oaks Acorn Project.