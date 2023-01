A woman in her 70s has died after a fire at a property in Fermanagh.

The fire broke out at around 5:55pm yesterday evening in the Killynure Crescent area of Enniskillen.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in the North say an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.