For a second successive week Donegal Ladies suffered a five point defeat in the National League, this time to All Ireland champions Meath.

1-07 to 0-05 was how it finished in O’Donnell Park with a Mary Kate Lynch goal for Meath proving to be the vital score.

Next up for Maxi Curran’s side is a trip to Kerry.

After the game Donegal goalkeeper Aoife McColgan told Maureen O’Donnell that she is disappointed with the defeat…