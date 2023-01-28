Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Care Champions group seeking answers for loved ones lost during COVID

There are calls for a public inquiry into deaths in nursing homes during the Covid Pandemic.

Family led advocacy group Care Champions says families were denied access to their loved ones as they died – and now they’re being denied answers.

They’re holding a public conference at DCU in Dublin this afternoon from 1pm – with a private session for families from 4.15.

Speakers will include a nursing home resident, staff from private and public nursing homes, bereaved family members, and representatives from the Irish Association of Social Workers.

