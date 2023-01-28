Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal athlete does sub-4 mile in the USA

Finn Valley AC’s Oisin O Gailin, who is currently at Wyoming University, ran a sub-4 minute mile as he clocked 3.59.07.

He becomes the first Donegal athlete to achieve this indoors. The only Donegal athlete to have gone under four minutes over the distance outdoors is Gary Murray from Stranorlar.

Meanwhile, in the Universities Championships, Killygordon’s Lauren Callaghan – a student at DCU – set a new universities’ long-jump championship record.

Siobhan Doherty, from  Tir Chonaill AC, who is a student at DCU as well, won the walk event.

With a wrap up of the latest athletics news, Patsy McGonagle, athletics correspondent, spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…

