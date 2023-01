Derry eased to a 12 point victory over Limerick in their National Football League Division 2 opener in Owenbeg.

0-16 to 0-04 was how it finished in favour of the reigning Ulster champions.

The Oakleaf county are back in action next week when they take on Mickey Harte’s, Louth.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

After the game, Derry manager Rory Gallagher spoke with the media…