Jack O’Connor names Kerry team to face Donegal in National League opener

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has named his team to face Donegal in the National Football League opener in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

Five of the side that started last years All Ireland final victory over Galway have been named in the starting 15, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley and midfielder Jack Barry are those that started in last year’s final.

Meanwhile, the Spillane brothers, Killian and Adrian, Micheál Burns and Paul Murphy , all came off the bench in last July’s decider victory over Galway.

Earlier in the week, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor previewed this year’s National League campaign…

You can see the starting 15 below.

Top Stories

Donegal Ladies 23
News

Aoife McColgan disappointed with Donegal Ladies loss to Meath

28 January 2023
covid
News, Top Stories

Over 3500 children hospitalised from Covid-19 to date

28 January 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

Hundreds expected to gather today in Lurgan to remember Natalie McNally

28 January 2023
border
News, Top Stories

Poll shows stark separation between NI & ROI residents

28 January 2023
