Jack O’Connor names Kerry team to face Donegal in National League opener

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has named his team to face Donegal in the National Football League opener in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

Five of the side that started last years All Ireland final victory over Galway have been named in the starting 15, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley and midfielder Jack Barry are those that started in last year’s final.

Meanwhile, the Spillane brothers, Killian and Adrian, Micheál Burns and Paul Murphy , all came off the bench in last July’s decider victory over Galway.

Earlier in the week, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor previewed this year’s National League campaign…

