Donegal suffered a five point defeat to All Ireland champions Meath in what was their second game of the National League.

1-07 to 0-05 was how it finished with Mary Kate Lynch’s goal in the second half proving to be the biggest score of the game.

The defeat was Donegal’s second defeat of the campaign having lost away to Galway last weekend.

Donegal boss Maxi Curran spoke with Frank Craig after the game…