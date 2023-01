A new poll shows stark separation between societies on both sides of the border.

Results published in today’s Irish Times shows two thirds of people in the Republic have no friends in Northern Ireland.

More than 80 percent say they have no relations there, and more than half have not travelled across the border in the past five years.

A quarter of people in Northern Ireland say they have not travelled South in the past 5 years, and more than a third have not taken an overnight trip.