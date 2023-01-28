Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI seize car in Bogside arrest

The PSNI in Derry say Local Policing Team Officers came across a vehicle which was being driven in a dangerous manner while they had been conducting enquiries in the Bogside area of the city.

Police say while speaking to the driver, it became evident alcohol was on board.

They say a number of other offences were uncovered, resulting in the drivers arrest for driving without a licence, not having insurance and assault on police.

The car was also seized.

The post concludes that police will continue working to work to ensure the roads of the Derry and Strabane district are safe place, and those putting others at risk are detected and brought to justice.

