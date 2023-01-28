Team and Appreciation Award for Donegal Bay Rowing Club

The winner of the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards Team category was the Donegal Bay Rowing Club U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints Team

Grace Masterson and Meabh McNamara became champions of Ireland after winning the U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints at the National Finals in Cork.

That saw the two women represent Ireland at the World Beach Sprints Championship in Wales. Meabh and Grace were among the youngest competitors at the international championships. Meabh McNamara also took part in the Women’s Single Sculls and was the only female to represent Ireland at three international championships last year.

It was a very good night for Donegal Bay Rowing Club with Patrick Brady honoured with the Appreciation Award.

Beach Sprints is set to become an Olympic event at the World Young Games in Dakar in 2026 and the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.