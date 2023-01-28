Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Team and Appreciation Award for Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Donegal County Council CEO, John McLaughlin presenting the Team of the Year award to Donegal Bay Rowing Club members Grace Masterson and Meabh McNamara at the annual awards night in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The winner of the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards Team category was the Donegal Bay Rowing Club U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints Team

Grace Masterson and Meabh McNamara became champions of Ireland after winning the U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints at the National Finals in Cork.

That saw the two women represent Ireland at the World Beach Sprints Championship in Wales. Meabh and Grace were among the youngest competitors at the international championships. Meabh McNamara also took part in the Women’s Single Sculls and was the only female to represent Ireland at three international championships last year.

It was a very good night for Donegal Bay Rowing Club with Patrick Brady honoured with the Appreciation Award.

Beach Sprints is set to become an Olympic event at the World Young Games in Dakar in 2026 and the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Grace Masterson spoke to Chris Ashmore after the awards.

Donegal Ladies 23
News

Aoife McColgan disappointed with Donegal Ladies loss to Meath

28 January 2023
covid
News, Top Stories

Over 3500 children hospitalised from Covid-19 to date

28 January 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

Hundreds expected to gather today in Lurgan to remember Natalie McNally

28 January 2023
border
News, Top Stories

Poll shows stark separation between NI & ROI residents

28 January 2023
