WATCH: Caitriona Jennings proud to win International Achievement Award

Letterkenny woman Caitriona Jennings was named as the International Achievement Award winner at the Donegal Sports Star Awards held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Jennings was the second woman to finish at the JFK 50 Mile in Maryland in the United States last Novemeber.

She clocked a time of 6:28:53 – a masters record in America’s oldest ultramarathon.