WATCH: Caitriona Jennings proud to win International Achievement Award

Letterkenny woman Caitriona Jennings was named as the International Achievement Award winner at the Donegal Sports Star Awards held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.
Jennings was the second woman to finish at the JFK 50 Mile in Maryland in the United States last Novemeber.
She clocked a time of 6:28:53 – a masters record in America’s oldest ultramarathon.
Among the other highlights for her in 2022 were winning gold at the European 50k Championships in October and being third at the 100k World Championships in August.
Currently in Hong Kong, she was unable to attend the gala presentation night, and her award was accepted by her father, Mick Jennings.
However, she sent this video message: