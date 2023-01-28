Watch: Mark English delighted to win overall Donegal Sports Star Award

Mark English of Finn Valley AC has been named as the overall winner of the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

He won a bronze medal in the 800 metres at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich, and he was tenth in the World Championships over the same distance in Oregan.

The Letterkenny man has actually now won 13 awards at the sports star awards down through the years.

He was unable to attend the ceremony, and his father Joe accepted the award on his behalf.

However, he sent this video message which was relayed to those in attendance at the gala presentation ceremony held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.