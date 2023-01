Today marks the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when British soldiers shot 26 unarmed civilians.

14 people died following a protest in the Bogside area of Derry, on what is regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood yesterday said he would nominate the families of those killed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

John Kelly – whose brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday – says being back at the site of the killings raises some tough memories: