Businesses struggling to retain workers due to housing shortage – IBEC

Businesses are struggling to retain workers due to Ireland’s housing shortage.

That’s according to business group IBEC, which says over 70 per cent of companies in the country identified it as a challenge to their business operations.

In its latest housing report, the group says the issue is ‘harming Ireland’s attractiveness as a place to live’.

It’s calling for the government to up its game, and for local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies to deliver 20 thousand new homes by the end of the decade.